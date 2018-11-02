Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest price elasticity analysis on achieving an incremental revenue gain of 10% for a leading equipment rental company. The client is one of the leading players in the field of heavy equipment rental companies. Based in Chicago, the United States, the company relied on manual approaches to determine the price elasticity of demand extensively. The process was highly ineffective and led to many inefficient pricing decisions. Therefore, the primary aim of the company was to avail a prescriptive and analytical solution to streamline their pricing decisions.

Setting up the right price for a service/product plays an important role in any business as it directly impacts the bottom line of the organization. The economists refer to this element of pricing as 'Price Elasticity'. Price elasticity is a major influencer of the price charged by industries for their products and services. As the changes in pricing affect the overall market demand, businesses are forced to monitor these pricing changes minutely. Additionally, it helps companies in developing pricing strategies to improve revenue structures and drive organizational growth.

According to the price analytics experts at Quantzig"Many leading equipment rental companies are leveraging analytics solutions to differentiate themselves in terms of pricing strategies by formulating a customized price elasticity formula."

The price elasticity of demand analysis helped the client to leverage the insights on the historical pricing data and review the optimal rental price based on customer behavior. Moreover, the solutions offered by Quantzig, helped the client in expanding the use of analytics beyond pricing strategies which, further led to the development of a price elasticity formula. Moreover, the solution offered helped the client in improving the compliance associated with pricing.

This price analytics engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain incremental revenue of 10%.

Minimize the time taken for the end-to-end deal creation process by 50%.

This price analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Developing a price elasticity formula.

Fabricating demand graph on pricing recommendations.

