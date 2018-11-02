SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Big Data as a Service Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This procurement market intelligence report analyzes the supply market for big data as a service and offers a comprehensive overview of the technological, regulatory, and other socio-economic factors that will have a great impact on the performance of this category. Analysis of such factors will play a major role in shaping a sustainable procurement strategy that includes the procurement these services in the best market price and opting for the top big data as a service companies who are suited to the buyer's business goal.

According to this procurement report, factors like the higher adoption of IoT in manufacturing and healthcare industries that are generating large volumes of data and increasing adoption of hybrid cloud solutions will result in market growth. In addition to this, sectors like the BFSI, retail, and commercial industries are the major adopters of the big data as a service solution, making the market's growth prospects promising. This category caters to the requirement of critical big data solutions that include storing, processing, and analyzing large volumes of data.

"In a data-driven environment, the most crucial procurement practice for the buyer is to ensure the functionality of the security measures employed by top big data as a service companies. Category buyers should also access suppliers for security standard certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2 and PCI-DSS," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Our procurement experts at SpendEdge have highlighted the following KPIs to be crucial for developing an optimal procurement strategy and ensuring business continuity:

With limited scope for reduction in prices, innovations by suppliers in terms of category delivery and performance enhancement play an integral role in reducing the ownership costs for buyers.

Analyze suppliers' disaster recovery and backup capabilities

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Big data as a service market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

