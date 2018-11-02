The "Collaborative Robot Market by Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals Machining, Plastics Polymers, Food Beverages, Healthcare), Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The collaborative robot market is estimated to grow from USD 710 million in 2018 to USD 12,303 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.31% from 2018 to 2025.

Reduced cost of ownership, thereby increasing return on investment (RoI); increased investments in automation by industries to support the evolution of Industry 4.0; rise in the adoption of co-robots by small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs); high integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into existing robotics infrastructure; and enhancements in 3D machine vision technology are a few key factors driving the collaborative robot market growth.

Additionally, the ability of co-bots to offer safe working conditions creates substantial demand for co-bots from the automotive, electronics, metals machining, plastics and polymers, and food beverages industries. However, lack of capabilities related to faster cycle time and repeatability and high installation cost of these robots for low-volume production applications still act as key restraining factors for the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Roi and Low Price of Collaborative Robots Attracting SMEs

Increasing Investments in Automation By Industries

Improving Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Rising Integration of AI to Imitate Human Behavior

Restraints

Lack of Capabilities Related to Faster Cycle Time and Repeatability

High Overall Installation Cost for Low-Volume Production Applications

Opportunities

High Potential for Robot Installations in Many Countries

Demand for High-Payload-Capacity Co-Bots

Challenges

Addressing the Need to Safely Handle Industrial-Grade Operations

Developing AI to Help Robots Make Better Decisions and Make Them Safe for Humans

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Human-Robot Collaborative Operational Environment (Qualitative)

7 Components of Collaborative Robots (Qualitative)

8 Collaborative Robot Market, By Payload Capacity

9 Collaborative Robot Market, By Application

10 Collaborative Robot Market, By Industry

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

ABB

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.P.A

Energid Technologies Corporation

F&P Robotics AG

Fanuc Corporation

Franka Emika GmbH

Kawada Robotics Corp.

Kuka AG

Mabi Ag

Mrk-Systeme GmbH

Precise Automation, Inc.

Rethink Robotics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2p3xk/12_3_billion?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005375/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Robotics, Industrial Automation