The "Collaborative Robot Market by Payload Capacity (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, Above 10 Kg), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Metals Machining, Plastics Polymers, Food Beverages, Healthcare), Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The collaborative robot market is estimated to grow from USD 710 million in 2018 to USD 12,303 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.31% from 2018 to 2025.
Reduced cost of ownership, thereby increasing return on investment (RoI); increased investments in automation by industries to support the evolution of Industry 4.0; rise in the adoption of co-robots by small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs); high integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into existing robotics infrastructure; and enhancements in 3D machine vision technology are a few key factors driving the collaborative robot market growth.
Additionally, the ability of co-bots to offer safe working conditions creates substantial demand for co-bots from the automotive, electronics, metals machining, plastics and polymers, and food beverages industries. However, lack of capabilities related to faster cycle time and repeatability and high installation cost of these robots for low-volume production applications still act as key restraining factors for the market growth.
Drivers
- High Roi and Low Price of Collaborative Robots Attracting SMEs
- Increasing Investments in Automation By Industries
- Improving Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Rising Integration of AI to Imitate Human Behavior
Restraints
- Lack of Capabilities Related to Faster Cycle Time and Repeatability
- High Overall Installation Cost for Low-Volume Production Applications
Opportunities
- High Potential for Robot Installations in Many Countries
- Demand for High-Payload-Capacity Co-Bots
Challenges
- Addressing the Need to Safely Handle Industrial-Grade Operations
- Developing AI to Help Robots Make Better Decisions and Make Them Safe for Humans
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Human-Robot Collaborative Operational Environment (Qualitative)
7 Components of Collaborative Robots (Qualitative)
8 Collaborative Robot Market, By Payload Capacity
9 Collaborative Robot Market, By Application
10 Collaborative Robot Market, By Industry
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- ABB
- Aubo Robotics Inc.
- Comau S.P.A
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- F&P Robotics AG
- Fanuc Corporation
- Franka Emika GmbH
- Kawada Robotics Corp.
- Kuka AG
- Mabi Ag
- Mrk-Systeme GmbH
- Precise Automation, Inc.
- Rethink Robotics
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Techman Robot for Quanta Storage Inc.
- Universal Robots A/S
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Related Topics: Robotics, Industrial Automation