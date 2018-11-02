The "Global Blue Laser Diode Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blue laser diode market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2019-2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of blue laser diodes in additive manufacturing. Blue laser diodes are increasingly being used for 3D printing various components.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing advances in laser projectors. The increasing focus on implementing innovative technology in laser projectors by OEMs for achieving better display quality is one of the key drivers impelling the market's growth during the predicted period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the declining demand for Blue-Ray disc players and DVD players. The availability of audio and video content online makes it easier for the consumers to directly access the content from the cloud platform, thus eliminating the demand for DVDs, in turn, adversely impacting the demand for blue laser diodes.

Key Vendors

NICHIA

OSRAM

Renesas Electronics

SHARP

USHIO

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Sizing

5. Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Segmentation by Type

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

9. Decision Framework

10. Drivers and Challenges

11. Vendor Landscape

12. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmjhz5/the_global_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005385/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Lasers