The "Global Blue Laser Diode Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blue laser diode market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the period 2019-2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the introduction of blue laser diodes in additive manufacturing. Blue laser diodes are increasingly being used for 3D printing various components.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing advances in laser projectors. The increasing focus on implementing innovative technology in laser projectors by OEMs for achieving better display quality is one of the key drivers impelling the market's growth during the predicted period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the declining demand for Blue-Ray disc players and DVD players. The availability of audio and video content online makes it easier for the consumers to directly access the content from the cloud platform, thus eliminating the demand for DVDs, in turn, adversely impacting the demand for blue laser diodes.
Key Vendors
- NICHIA
- OSRAM
- Renesas Electronics
- SHARP
- USHIO
Topics Covered
2. Scope of the Report
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Sizing
5. Five Forces Analysis
6. Market Segmentation by Type
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Decision Framework
10. Drivers and Challenges
11. Vendor Landscape
12. Vendor Analysis
