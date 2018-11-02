SHANGHAI YUCHANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LIMITED: How to Select the Fly Laser Printer for Your Products

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2018 / Abstract: Different mode flying laser printer applied the different material, so it is important to select a correct laser printer for the products.

It is very reasonable to choose a Flying laser printer for different materials. The laser printer has different type, such as CO2 laser printer, fiber laser printer, and the ultraviolet laser printer . The effect of laser marking if totally different based on the different material. Here, we would like analyze how to select the laser printer according to the materials.

Both Fly CO2 laser printers and fiber laser printers could mark permanent message on the surface of various materials. The effect of marking is to use a high-energy-density laser to locally irradiate the surface. The deep material will exposes after superficial surface material evaporated, Or through the light energy causes the surface material chemical and physical changes and "engraved" out the trace, or through the light energy burns off part of the material, showing the desired etching pattern, text. But the effect of carbon dioxide laser printer on metal and non-metal materials is different. The effect of carbon dioxide laser printer on wood, carton, cortex, beverage bottle, film and other materials is very good. The wavelength of LC30F carbon dioxide laser printer is 9.3um, so the effect of spray printing plastic bottles and other types of products is the best.

LC30F PLUS Flying CO2 laser printer wavelength is 10.6um, so the applicable materials are relatively wide, wood, cartons, leather, paint and other materials choose this machine is the best solution.

If the metal material needs some code on the surface, optical fiber laser printer is very suitable, CYCJET LF30F optical fiber laser marker is specially for metal material, such as iron, aluminum, copper. The effect of stainless steel and other materials is the best.

Some polymer materials want to engrave the excellent marking on the surface, the Flying UV Laser Jet Printer is a ideal solution for it. CYCJET LU10F Laser Marking machine , the polymer material surface will changed the molecular structure after ultraviolet laser irradiation. The place which after laser irradiation will have color, we called it coding. The effect is very beautiful, the most widely used industry for the bottle cap internal coding(QR CODE), PE, PPR tube Material and so on.

Advantage of CYCJET Flying Laser Printer

08; CYCJET Flying laser printer used the top quality spare parts are imported brand, the brand of laser is imported brands, other components are from famous suppliers. 08; Long service life. The service life of CYCJET laser printer is calculated according to the running time. The service life of CO2 laser printer is 45,000 hours, fiber laser printer is 100,000 hours, and ultraviolet laser printer is 25,000 hours. 08; The speed is fast. Communication equipment and the software used in the later development are self-developed, compatible, and experience better when used.

CYCJET is the a brand name of Yuchang Industrial Company Limited. As a manufacturer, CYCJET have more than ten years experience for wholesaler and retailer of different types of handheld inkjet printing solution, Laser printing solution, portable marking solution in Shanghai China.

