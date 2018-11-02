Across every clinical trial, Pharma and Biotech have a dire need to access patients in efficient numbers and to conduct their study to the highest quality possible. Every sponsor faces the same problems, these being the lack of high performing sites available, with eligible patients to power studies forward, leading to study delays, unforeseen and extra study costs and importantly drugs not getting to patients in need fast enough. To meet this industry demand MAC established a Global Site Network in 2017 with a corporate objective of offering MAC's sponsors what they need - patients in great numbers in key regions of the world to drive success to their development programs.

Grant Barnett, Vice President of Commercial and Business Development, details, "MAC is a significant global player in the clinical development industry space, having very successfully operated our own Dedicated Research Centres and conducted Sponsor studies at MAC facilities for some time now. Last year we took the initiative to develop a far more innovative and productive Global Site Network than currently exists anywhere in the world. MAC's strategy focuses on clinical research centres in key countries and regions to cater with our sponsor's study needs, offering Pharma and Biotech proven solutions to their patient recruitment and clinical trial needs."

Dr Steve Higham, MAC Clinical Research COO, said, "We are pleased and excited to be able to add Paratus Clinical, based out of Sydney, Australia to or our Global Site Network. MAC's business ethos and operations are highly similar to Paratus and working together we now offer sponsors the ability to conduct large scale studies across major countries and regions of the world, effectively and efficiently. Our Sponsors appreciate MAC's operating models we use across our business and importantly our hard-working professional staff who deliver successful studies on their behalf. Time after time MAC sites are the highest quality and best recruiting sites in complex global studies. We know our sponsors have a need to recruit patients and conduct studies in the UK, Australia, Western Europe, USA and Latin America, with MAC having established clinical development and patient recruitment capabilities in these regions."

MAC is the largest Clinical Development Organisation (CDO) in Europe conducting studies from Phase I-IV for sponsors at MAC owned facilities which include MAC's 42 bed Early Phase Unit in Manchester, England, which gained MHRA accreditation in 2016 where First Time In Man /First Time In Patient studies are conducted; MAC's state of the art Sleep Research Lab in Liverpool where Sleep and CNS/Neurology research studies are conducted, and MAC's 7 Dedicated Research Centres across Great Britain, accessing patients from some 32 million patients across the region.

