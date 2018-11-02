Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the factors impacting the future of social media marketing.

Over the past decade, social media platforms have evolved to become a multi-billion-dollar company. They have a tremendous impact on each domain of our life. Also, over time, these platforms have witnessed a gradual shift from personal interactions to business interactions. Consequently, companies have started focusing more on providing new and better experiences for the users to keep them engaged with the brand. This gradual shift has led to the growth of social media marketing platforms.

"Today, brands need to leverage private networks to implement their social media marketing strategy as the number of people using private messaging services have surpassed the popular public platforms like Facebook and Twitter," says a social media marketing expert from Quantzig.

Factors impacting the future of social media marketing:

Conversational marketing

One-way communication is losing its steam. Consumers now prefer content that is more engaging and conversational. Chatbots are an effective way for brands to keep users engaged. Although engagements in social channels are declining, chatbots that are customized to meet the needs of a particular individual are witnessing a higher adoption among companies. Chatbots are designed to provide uniquely captivating and entertaining experiences to customers. The data obtained from chatbot conversations helps businesses to store customer information and utilize it to provide actionable insights. Request a proposal to know more about our portfolio of social media analytics solutions.

Content overload

Despite the presence of more online content, the consumption of online content at present has shown no upward trend. Businesses wishing to stand out in this market need to define a social media marketing strategy that connects with the consumers and eventually converts them. Additionally, brands willing to sustain themselves in this market must keep themselves constantly updated on the new content channels and leverage capabilities like VR and chatbots. This would help brands in making positive impressions on the minds of customers rather than bombarding them with boring content. To gain more insights into the social media marketing strategies followed by different companies, request for more information.

Virtual spaces

Facebook introduced its virtual space to the world in the year 2017. Though the technology will take some time to come to mainstream, it gave an insight into what the convergence of VR and social media will look like. This technology will provide exciting opportunities for marketers in the coming years. However, companies might face difficulties in inducing a customer to get to their product's landing page or any of the promotional content. Still, technologies such as VR will surely gain the attention of consumers. To know more about future of social media marketing, view the complete article here!

