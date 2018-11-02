The global cosmetic implants market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005471/en/

Technavio predicts the global cosmetic implants market to post a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of aesthetic procedures. Aesthetic appearance is increasingly gaining importance among individuals to maintain their self-esteem and confidence. Hence, individuals are increasingly adopting cosmetic implants, which are safe. The awareness of safe cosmetic implants is also driving the adoption rate. Media platforms are providing wider coverage about the benefits of cosmetic implants to increase awareness in the market through various means such as the promotion of cosmetic implant treatment by celebrities.

This market research report on the global cosmetic implants market 2019-2023also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in the number of cosmetic surgeons as one of the key emerging trends in the global cosmetic implants market:

Global cosmetic implants market: Rise in the number of cosmetic surgeons

The number of cosmetic surgeons is rising due to the increase in cosmetic procedures globally. With evolving courses and training in cosmetic surgery offered by academic institutions like the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery, there are more individuals graduating to become cosmetic surgeons to cater to the aesthetic demands from individuals all over the world.

"Surgeons performing cosmetic implant procedures are increasing due to improved training courses on cosmetic implants offered by various academic institutions. For instance, the California Implant Institute offers education courses on dental implants, and the New York Implant Institute offers courses on fundamental principles of implant dentistry. The courses are leading to more students graduating in this field to become cosmetic surgeons," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cosmetic implants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cosmetic implants market by products (dental implants, breast implants, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181102005471/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com