Youwin.tv is taking the opportunity to increase the success of renginigoster campaign during the biggest event of the year. The whole country is expected to watch the match closely, as the outcome remains unforeseeable: Galatasaray team is missing more than five players due to injuries, while Fenerbahçe has been having the worst season in history. The latter team has recently sacked freshman Cocu and its supporters are now united behind the new president, Ali Koç.

The fans are expecting a gripping game and are making bets on who will win the clash of the two Turkish giants. According to a video that has been going viral since Tuesday, a chameleon called Rifki is perfectly capable of predicting the results: so far he has been changing his colours in support of Fenerbahçe. Youwin.tv is calling for football fans to show their support for the teams by showing their "true colours" and use the campaign hashtag renginigöster on social media.

Rifki's owner, who is a Galatasaray fan, is saying that the chameleon already managed to foresee a few games. The owner is sure that before the football match starts Rifki will change his colours again, this time in support for Galatasaray. The fans are anticipating that Rifki the Chameleon could be the next Paul the Octopus, a mystic creature who predicted Spain's victory over Germany in the World Cup 2018.

Youwin.tv is a video site for football and sport fans offering fresh and entertaining content. It was founded in Turkey in 2013. Youwin.tv also became the official Content Partner of Euroleague Basketball 2017/2018.

