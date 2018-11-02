Marijuana News Today
And there we have it. The marijuana news today sees "Epidiolex," the first-ever cannabis-derived medicine approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), hit shelves across the U.S. today.
This is a huge milestone not only for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), the maker of the drug, but also for drug policy in general within the U.S. (Source: "Call It Reefer Magic? FDA-Approved Cannabis-Based Drug Epidiolex Now for Sale in All 50 States," Fortune, November 1, 2018.)
You see, marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
And there we have it. The marijuana news today sees "Epidiolex," the first-ever cannabis-derived medicine approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), hit shelves across the U.S. today.
This is a huge milestone not only for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:GWPH), the maker of the drug, but also for drug policy in general within the U.S. (Source: "Call It Reefer Magic? FDA-Approved Cannabis-Based Drug Epidiolex Now for Sale in All 50 States," Fortune, November 1, 2018.)
You see, marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...