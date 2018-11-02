Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2018) - Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM Nutraceuticals explains how their cannabis company aims to focus on the medical industry.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/mym-nutraceuticals-ceo-clips-90sec/

MYM Nutraceuticals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov. 3 - Nov. 4, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

MYM Nutraceuticals (CSE: MYM)

www.mym.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com