Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2018) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") announces that the terms of its previously announced private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Offering") have been revised by the reduction in the price of the common shares in the capital of Company (the "Common Shares") from $3.05 per Common Share to $2.40 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"). Although investor demand for the Offering has been strong, the Company determined that the repricing was appropriate due to the material deterioration in market conditions, including a decline of approximately 11% in the price of crude oil, since the Offering was originally announced on October 17, 2018.

The Offering is being completed on a commercially reasonable efforts basis pursuant to a letter agreement with a syndicate of investment dealers led by KES 7 Capital Inc., with co-joint book runners Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Company has granted the Agents an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days from closing, to sell additional Common Shares representing 15% of the base Offering at the Offering Price.

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company may complete a non-brokered private placement of Common Shares to insiders and other investors identified by the Company to be included on a president's list at a price of $2.40 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2 million (the "Non-Brokered Offering").

The Company anticipates using the net proceeds of the Offering and Non-Brokered Offering for exploration and development activities, acquisitions and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Offering and Non-Brokered Offering are expected to close on or about November 8, 2018. The Offering and Non-Brokered Offering are subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

