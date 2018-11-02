Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2018) - Jenn Lowther, Chief Revenue Officer at NetCents Technology Inc. speaks about the company's platform that is providing online electronic payment management for digital currency.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/netcents-ceo-clip-90sec/

NetCents Technology is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov. 3 - Nov. 4, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC)

net-cents.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com