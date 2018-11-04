The first corporate treasury clients to use both cash and risk capabilities on GTreasury's new single SaaS solution for treasury and risk management are now live, GTreasury announced today at the annual conference of the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), taking place in GTreasury's headquarter city, Chicago. Visitors there can see a demonstration of GTreasury at booth #849.

GTreasury selected key clients from North America, EMEA and APAC to take part in the BETA testing of its integrated treasury and risk functionality. Testing began in August this year, after GTreasury's April 2018 acquisition of Sydney-based Visual Risk, provider of the region's leading risk management solution, which like GTreasury, was built on the Microsoft technology stack. GTreasury now offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Accounting, Banking, Risk Management, and Hedge Accounting in one SaaS solution.

"Our migration to the new solution has been seamless, mainly down to the expertise and attention of the fantastic customer services team," says Ed Hawthorn, Treasury Operations Manager at CPA Global, one of GTreasury's BETA clients. "Equally, the new solution is extremely intuitive and user-friendly, which is making its functionality and rollout to other areas of Finance outside of Treasury an infinitely easier experience."

This announcement confirms Aite Group's research findings that-to support corporate treasurers' specific business workflows- innovative treasury solutions take the form of platforms that integrate core treasury functions (e.g. payments, cash, liquidity) with 'mission critical' components (e.g., hedge risk management, FX and money market management)," says Aite Group Analyst Enrico Camerinelli.

"We are very excited for this milestone moment in corporate treasury," says Alok Tyagi, GTreasury's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "What this means for the treasury function is that it now has a modern technology platform a digital backbone, if you will that gives treasury teams the data and digital tools to innovate an end-to-end workflow that works for their organization. With the free flow of data across all treasury activities, teams will gain the clarity and insight needed for more informed decision-making."

As a Lean Agile shop practicing continuous improvement and delivery, GTreasury leverages direct customer feedback and usage insight data to deliver impactful new customer value in every release. GTreasury acquired Visual Risk in response to requests from clients and prospects who wanted to perform both cash and risk activities within one system.

