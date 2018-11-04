Global Software and a Service Provider Adestra Announced as 2018 Service Champion in CSIA Australian Service Excellence Awards

SYDNEY, November 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Having already proven its successful expansion into the APAC market by working with the likes of Naked Wines, Mumbrella, and Virgin Pulse, Adestra is delighted to announce that it has been honored with an award from the Customer Service Institute for Australia (CSIA) for a second year running.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642659/Adestra_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779374/CSIA_ASEA_Logo.jpg )



This marks the 17th year of the CSIA's annual Australian Service Excellence Awards (ASEAs), which recognize truly outstanding customer service delivered by Australia's leading providers. Bringing together executives from across the region, the ASEAs are considered Australia's most prestigious customer service awards.

Having won Customer Service Team of the Year in 2017, Adestra received the 2018 Service Champion accolade at the ASEA awards ceremony hosted at the Star, Sydney.

Following last year's success, the Adestra team have worked on continued expansion - in terms of team size, client base, and regional impact - whilst maintaining an emphasis on continuing to improve their customer satisfaction ratings and client offering.

Carl Chambers, Regional Director of Adestra APAC, noted that service remains at the heart of Adestra's relationship with every client:

"We're thrilled to be recognized again this year for Adestra's commitment to customer service. In a crowded marketing technology landscape where service can take a backseat to features and functions, it's fantastic to be recognized for Adestra's industry-leading service."

This success is consistent with Adestra's focus across all its operating regions, following on from a Silver award at the Stevies in North America and a win at the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards, hosted by the Institute of Customer Service.

About Adestra

Adestra is a trusted provider of First-Person Marketing solutions for global and growing brands.

The company's industry-leading email platform provides a powerful infrastructure for one-to-one, contextual messaging and marketing automation, helping marketers communicate more effectively with their customers and subscribers. Robust reporting features allow marketers to efficiently evaluate and optimize their campaign results. The flexible structure and open integration architecture enables businesses to connect disparate technology platforms to create a seamless customer journey.

Along with a best-of-breed platform that drives customer engagement and boosts ROI, Adestra was founded on the principle that marketing success takes more than technology, which is why customer service is at the heart of its business. Adestra was a winner of the 2014 and 2017 Customer Focus Award from the Customer Service Institute. It also won Bronze for Customer Service Department of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards for Customer Service, as well as being presented with the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from one of its longest-standing clients, UBM.

Adestra continues to maintain one of the highest customer retention rates in the industry. It is trusted by top companies including UBM, FranklinCovey, Condé Nast Digital Limited, and Tile, among others.

Established in 2004, Adestra has offices throughout the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, please visit adestra.com.

Press enquiries:



Claire Barnes

Content & PR Manager

claire.barnes@adestra.com

+44-(0)-1856-255-230

