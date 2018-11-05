Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 29, 2018 to November 02, 2018 (French only):
|
Nom de
|
Code identifiant de l'émetteur
|
Jour de la
|
Code identifiant
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré
|
Code
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|29/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|5000
|384,6635
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|29/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|1000
|384,4029
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|29/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|2500
|384,3357
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|29/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|1500
|384,4096
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|30/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|6294
|374,1754
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|30/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|1103
|374,3530
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|30/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|2656
|374,3535
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|30/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|1598
|374,2732
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|31/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|5655
|392,6573
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|31/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|751
|392,0313
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|31/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|2271
|392,1191
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|31/10/2018
|FR0000121485
|1187
|391,1728
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|01/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|5000
|395,0823
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|01/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1000
|395,0297
|BATE
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|01/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|2500
|395,0000
|CHIX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|01/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|1500
|394,9691
|TRQX
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|02/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|5000
|420,7409
|XPAR
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|02/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|02/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|KERING
|549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|02/11/2018
|FR0000121485
|TOTAL
|46515
|389,7524
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Kering website:
http://www.kering.com/sites/default/files/document/reporting-actionspropres-29octau2nov2018.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181105005769/en/
Contacts:
Kering
Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49
claire.roblet@kering.com