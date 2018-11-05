Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' annual meeting on April 26, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 29, 2018 to November 02, 2018 (French only):

Nom de

l'émetteur Code identifiant de l'émetteur

(code LEI) Jour de la

transaction Code identifiant

de l'instrument

financier Volume total

journalier

(en nombre

de titres) Prix pondéré

moyen

journalier

d'acquisition Code

identifiant

marché KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/10/2018 FR0000121485 5000 384,6635 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/10/2018 FR0000121485 1000 384,4029 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/10/2018 FR0000121485 2500 384,3357 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/10/2018 FR0000121485 1500 384,4096 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/10/2018 FR0000121485 6294 374,1754 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/10/2018 FR0000121485 1103 374,3530 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/10/2018 FR0000121485 2656 374,3535 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/10/2018 FR0000121485 1598 374,2732 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2018 FR0000121485 5655 392,6573 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2018 FR0000121485 751 392,0313 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2018 FR0000121485 2271 392,1191 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/10/2018 FR0000121485 1187 391,1728 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2018 FR0000121485 5000 395,0823 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2018 FR0000121485 1000 395,0297 BATE KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2018 FR0000121485 2500 395,0000 CHIX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/11/2018 FR0000121485 1500 394,9691 TRQX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2018 FR0000121485 5000 420,7409 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2018 FR0000121485 KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2018 FR0000121485 KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/11/2018 FR0000121485 TOTAL 46515 389,7524

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Kering website:

http://www.kering.com/sites/default/files/document/reporting-actionspropres-29octau2nov2018.pdf

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

