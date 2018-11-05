Recognized for "Excellence in Influence" for her work with financial services institutions

Ellen Zimiles, managing director and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance (FSAC) segment leader of Navigant (NYSE: NCI), has been named a 2018 Global Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine. Zimiles is recognized for "Excellence in Influence."

The award honors those who empower change in the industry through innovation, development and diversity on a global scale.

"I'm honored to be named a 2018 Global Leader in Consulting, alongside so many other qualified and dedicated professionals." said Zimiles. "It's extremely rewarding to know that our partnerships with our clients are making a difference."

In her capacity as FSAC segment leader, Zimiles provides thoughtful and pragmatic guidance in the areas of anti-money laundering, "Know Your Customer" regulations, remediation, implementation of regulatory technologies, corporate investigations, and evolving cryptocurrency regulations.

Zimiles will accept her award alongside 24 other awarded global leaders in consulting in London on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at a reception at Le Méridien Piccadilly.

In addition to her extensive work in compliance consulting, Zimiles is frequently recognized for her efforts on behalf of special needs individuals in the workplace. She has been instrumental to the hiring of individuals with autism and other conditions at Navigant, a policy that has enhanced the firm's culture and productivity. In 2009, she and her husband founded an independent bookstore, [words], that aims to engage readers of all ages and interests into a welcoming atmosphere. The bookstore has presented job training opportunities to over 100 young adults with special needs in the surrounding community.

"Ellen brings expertise and innovation to the workplace and has been a transformative leader for Navigant's Financial Services practice," said Lee Spirer, Navigant's executive vice president and chief growth and transformation officer. "Her success in expanding key client relationships, and in championing special needs employment programs, highlights her determination and passion for her work and her community. I can't think of a more deserving recipient of this award."

Prior to joining Navigant, Zimiles, who has over 30 years of litigation and investigation experience, was CEO and co-founder of Daylight Forensic Advisory, an international consulting firm that was acquired by Navigant in 2010.

Navigant's FSAC segment advises banking, insurance, and investment management firms to enhance and streamline compliance, manage risk, safeguard reputations, and create competitive advantage. Navigant helps clients address issues related to regulatory compliance, risk management, process improvement, business model transformation, information technology, and outsourcing.

