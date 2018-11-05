Regulatory News:

Orano, in partnership with the company ARIS, has been awarded two contracts with EDF which shall account for a significant volume of business. They are part of a call for tenders launched in 2018 in France for the renewal of nuclear electricity production support activities.

The activities envisaged under the terms of the contracts concern the nuclear power plants at Penly (Seine Maritime) and Dampierre (Loiret), for respective fixed periods of 5 and 6 years, with options of extension by one to two years depending on the sites.

The services include operations involved in the preparation, installation and removal of scaffolding and thermal insulation for all six reactors at the two power plants. The services shall be carried out throughout the year starting in January 2019 to facilitate maintenance or inspection operations, with a significant peak of activity during the scheduled outages of the reactors with a view to the replacement of nuclear fuel or major components.

Annually, on each site, these worksites will mobilize nearly fifty specialized employees of Orano DS, the Orano group entity responsible for providing services to nuclear sites in operation or undergoing dismantling.

« EDF's choice is an expression of the confidence that the world's main nuclear operator places in Orano and ARIS. It confirms over a decade of industrial partnership based on the proven skills of the teams working in the field said Alain Vandercruyssen, Senior Executive Vice President, Orano DS. « These two contracts also reinforce our presence on the French nuclear fleet where Orano DS already holds several maintenance contracts, including at Penly and Dampierre

