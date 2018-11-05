Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today is being consumed by the same topic that's overtaking virtually all news today: tomorrow's U.S. midterm elections.
We've previously discussed how state ballots containing marijuana legalization proposals will have a strong influence on the future of the cannabis sector in the United States.
Michigan and North Dakota residents will both be faced with a ballot question on whether recreational pot should be legalized. If one or both of these votes is successful, the marijuana industry will become that much larger and more enticing.
Michigan is a fairly large state, representing good prospects for increased legal cannabis.
