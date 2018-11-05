Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is being consumed by the same topic that's overtaking virtually all news today: tomorrow's U.S. midterm elections.We've previously discussed how state ballots containing marijuana legalization proposals will have a strong influence on the future of the cannabis sector in the United States.Michigan and North Dakota residents will both be faced with a ballot question on whether recreational pot should be legalized. If one or both of these votes is successful, the marijuana industry will become that much larger and more enticing.Michigan is a fairly large state, representing good prospects for increased legal cannabis.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...