SL Announces Monitoring as a Service for Dell Boomi with RTView Cloud for Middleware Monitoring

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RTView Cloud for Middleware Monitoring now provides users with a way to proactively monitor their Dell Boomi environments to maximize uptime and reduce the time required to address incidents. The solution consists of pre-built dashboards and alerts for monitoring Dell Boomi. With dozens of pre-defined alerts and pre-built monitoring displays, users can quickly deploy a powerful monitoring solution without the time, skill and expense necessary to build or configure their own monitoring applications.

The new RTView Cloud designer provides additional capability for users to extend the out of box displays by creating custom monitoring displays from a browser and without the need to do any custom programming. This enables middleware support teams to offer custom displays to their end users that provide them with the exact metrics they need in the exact way they would like to see them.

"SL monitors middleware technologies and infrastructure and correlates them to create service-centric views. We are now strengthening our offerings by monitoring the Dell Boomi Platform to provide complete end-to-end visibility into its connectors and process flows; as well as detailed performance and availability metrics for Atoms and Molecules running on-premises, and on heterogeneous cloud platforms," said Praful Bhayani, VP of Strategic Projects and Business Development at SL Corporation.

To learn more about Dell Boomi Monitoring, please visit the SL website at http://sl.com/solutions/dell-boomi-monitoring/. For a free 30-day trial of RTView Cloud for monitoring Dell Boomi, please visit http://rtviewcloud.sl.com/register.

About SL

SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments.



