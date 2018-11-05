Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced that Dr. Richard Wenzel, a principal in the Life Sciences Practice at CRA, will present a review of strategies to support more rapid identification and earlier diagnosis of patients living with rare diseases. The presentation, entitled "Innovative Approaches to Patient Finding in Rare Diseases," will take place on November 7, 2018 at 15:40 CET during the World Orphan Drug Congress Europe 2018 annual meeting at the Hotel Crowne Plaza in Barcelona, Spain.

"It is essential for leaders in industry and advocacy to understand and adopt the most effective new strategies to identify patients and help them advance to appropriate treatment as early as possible," said Dr. Wenzel. "Our team has outlined a range of innovative approaches that can play a vital role in development strategies in clinical trial enrollment, patient access, and product commercialization."

Dr. Wenzel's presentation will highlight the need to recognize key elements of the patient journey and in decision points for physicians that can delay or prevent diagnosis in rare diseases. The presentation will also highlight how manufacturers and health care systems can better allocate resources to support targeted patient identification strategies that can lead to early diagnosis for many rare diseases.

About CRA's Life Sciences Practice

The CRA Life Sciences Practice works with leading biotech, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies; law firms; regulatory agencies; and national and international industry associations. It provides the analytical expertise and industry experience needed to address its clients' toughest issues. CRA's Life Sciences Practice has a reputation for rigorous and innovative analysis, careful attention to detail, and the ability to work effectively as part of a wider team of advisers.

About Charles River Associates (CRA)

Charles River Associates is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

