5 November 2018
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 1 November 2018, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Justin Rounce
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted
stock units
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 0 USD
Volume/No. of Shares: 19,878
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|1 November 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of the Trading Venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Agnieszka Kmieciak
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer Executive Vice President People Culture
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted
stock units
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price: 0 USD
Volume/No. of Shares: 6,660
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|1 November 2018
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of the Trading Venue
