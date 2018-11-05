Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Appoints CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2018 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSX-V: OMNI, FRA: 0MZA) ('OMNI' or the 'Company') announces the appointment of Anthony Balic as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') effective immediately .

'We are pleased to appoint Mr. Balic as the CFO of OMNI as we embark on our new business ventures. His experience as a Chartered Accountant and as the CFO of significant publicly-traded companies enhances our ability to achieve the Company's new strategic direction,' stated Anthony Srdanovic, CEO of OMNI.

Mr. Balic has worked with Canadian and US publicly listed companies for the past 14 years and is currently the CFO for Goldgroup Mining Inc., Montan Mining Corp. and Captiva Verde Land Corp.

The Company would also like to thank Ed Low for his past services as CFO and Director.

About Omni:

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. On May 31, 2018, trading in the Shares was halted in connection with the Company's announcement of the proposed Change of Business and is expected to remain halted until the Closing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

OMNI COMMERCE CORP.

Per: "Anthony Srdanovic"

Anthony Srdanovic, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Omni Commerce Corp.

Anthony Srdanovic, CEO

Phone: (604) 506-0949

Email: anthony@omnicommercecorp.ca

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Omni CommerceCorp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527181/Omni-Appoints-CFO