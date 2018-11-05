Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2018 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.
For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
Year-To-Date
October
October
%
September
%
October
October
%
2018
2017
Chg
2018
Chg
2018
2017
Chg
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
19
211
210
Total Volume
215,145
151,167
42.3%
133,223
61.5%
1,648,041
1,444,517
14.1%
Total ADV
9,354
6,871
36.1%
7,012
33.4%
7,811
6,879
13.5%
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
19
211
210
Total Volume
9,716
5,867
65.6%
4,576
112.3%
63,701
61,872
3.0%
Total ADV
422
267
58.4%
241
75.4%
302
295
2.5%
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
19
211
210
Total Volume
35,954
25,381
41.7%
21,792
65.0%
278,885
263,172
6.0%
Total ADV
1,563
1,154
35.5%
1,147
36.3%
1,322
1,253
5.5%
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
20
215
215
Total Notional Value
€ 275,753
€ 194,201
42.0%
€ 204,421
34.9%
€ 2,251,780
€ 2,046,023
10.1%
Total ADNV
€ 11,989
€ 8,827
35.8%
€ 10,221
17.3%
€ 10,473
€ 9,516
10.1%
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
Year-To-Date
Trading Days
23
22
20
217
217
Total Notional Value
$841,215
$704,782
19.4%
$715,538
17.6%
$8,245,634
$6,280,069
31.3%
Total ADNV
$36,575
$32,036
14.2%
$35,777
2.2%
$37,998
$28,940
31.3%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
VIX Futures Record Volume
At Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE), VIX futures had record monthly volume of 9.66 million contracts, surpassing the previous high of 9.16 million contracts set in August 2017 and 9.04 million contracts in February 2018. CFE's total volume also reached an all-time monthly high of 9.72 million contracts in October, topping the previous monthly record of 9.18 million contracts set in February 2018.
SPX Options Record Volume
Cboe S&P 500 options (SPXSM) traded record monthly volume of 41.40 million contracts in October, surpassing the prior total monthly record of 34.64 million contracts set in February 2018. SPX Weeklys options trading also set a record monthly high with average daily volume (ADV) of 1.12 million contracts, up from February 2018's 1.03 million contracts.
Cboe LIS Record Volume
Cboe LIS, Cboe's European block trading platform, set a new monthly record in October with average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €348 million, up to 27.7% from its previous record month in July 2018. For more information, see the press release.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.
Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.
Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.
The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.
