Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2018 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume and average revenue per contract (RPC)/net revenue capture data at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October statistics. Data sheets are available on an as reported and combined basis for 2017.

For comparability and informational purposes, the table below presents trading volume on a combined basis, as of January 1, 2017, to reflect information pertaining to Bats Global Markets, Inc., which was acquired by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. on February 28, 2017.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

October October % September % October October % 2018 2017 Chg 2018 Chg 2018 2017 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

19

211 210

Total Volume 215,145 151,167 42.3% 133,223 61.5% 1,648,041 1,444,517 14.1% Total ADV 9,354 6,871 36.1% 7,012 33.4% 7,811 6,879 13.5% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

19

211 210

Total Volume 9,716 5,867 65.6% 4,576 112.3% 63,701 61,872 3.0% Total ADV 422 267 58.4% 241 75.4% 302 295 2.5% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

19

211 210

Total Volume 35,954 25,381 41.7% 21,792 65.0% 278,885 263,172 6.0% Total ADV 1,563 1,154 35.5% 1,147 36.3% 1,322 1,253 5.5% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

20

215 215

Total Notional Value € 275,753 € 194,201 42.0% € 204,421 34.9% € 2,251,780 € 2,046,023 10.1% Total ADNV € 11,989 € 8,827 35.8% € 10,221 17.3% € 10,473 € 9,516 10.1% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 22

20

217 217

Total Notional Value $841,215 $704,782 19.4% $715,538 17.6% $8,245,634 $6,280,069 31.3% Total ADNV $36,575 $32,036 14.2% $35,777 2.2% $37,998 $28,940 31.3%

ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

VIX Futures Record Volume

At Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE), VIX futures had record monthly volume of 9.66 million contracts, surpassing the previous high of 9.16 million contracts set in August 2017 and 9.04 million contracts in February 2018. CFE's total volume also reached an all-time monthly high of 9.72 million contracts in October, topping the previous monthly record of 9.18 million contracts set in February 2018.

SPX Options Record Volume

Cboe S&P 500 options (SPXSM) traded record monthly volume of 41.40 million contracts in October, surpassing the prior total monthly record of 34.64 million contracts set in February 2018. SPX Weeklys options trading also set a record monthly high with average daily volume (ADV) of 1.12 million contracts, up from February 2018's 1.03 million contracts.

Cboe LIS Record Volume

Cboe LIS, Cboe's European block trading platform, set a new monthly record in October with average daily notional value (ADNV) traded of €348 million, up to 27.7% from its previous record month in July 2018. For more information, see the press release.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

