Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2018) - Empire Minerals Corporation Inc. (the "Corporation") announces the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on October 31, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the Corporation's updated by-laws, the name change, the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and elected Angelo Parravano, Inga Gratcheva, and Edward Murphy as directors to the board of directors of the Corporation. The shareholders also approved and ratified all acts of the Directors, Administrators, Officers, and any Interested Persons and the Corporation.

The shareholders did not approve of the stock consolidation of the Corporation.

