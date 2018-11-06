Paddy Power Betfair Turns to Percona to Ensure Uptime and Reliability of Private Cloud Database Spanning Multiple Datacenters

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 06, 2018, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that Paddy Power Betfair , an international sports betting and gaming operator, has turned to Percona to ensure uptime and reliability for a MySQL database deployed into a private cloud environment spanning multiple datacenters. With Percona, Paddy Power Betfair has also created an environment that is easy for developers to use and that ensures any support issues are resolved quickly and expertly. To achieve these results, Paddy Power Betfair has deployed Percona XtraDB Cluster , an active/active high availability and high scalability open source solution for MySQL clustering, and subscribes to Percona's industry-leading MySQL database support .

Paddy Power Betfair operates six sports betting and gaming brands, powered by sophisticated technology, unique products and innovative marketing to offer a superb experience to more than five million customers worldwide. To ensure success in the competitive sports betting and gaming industry, Paddy Power Betfair needed to make it easy for developers to improve existing applications and design and launch new ones. The company also needed to create a high performance database environment that delivered nearly instantaneous response times. An additional challenge was the need to locate database servers in separate locations. This required the ability to replicate an onsite architecture across all servers in the environment.

Paddy Power Betfair's solution was to deploy its MySQL database into a private cloud spanning multiple datacenters, using Red Hat OpenStack as the underlying platform. Percona XtraDB Cluster ensures high availability of the environment and enables Paddy Power Betfair's applications to instantly communicate with the required on-premises database architecture.

Paddy Power Betfair engaged Percona Consultants to validate its architecture and to provide custom training to its teams. This knowledge transfer is key to maintaining such an environment. In addition Paddy Power Betfair also subscribes to Percona Support to gain 24x7x365 access to some of the industry's most experienced MySQL practitioners. Whenever issues arise, Percona experts quickly find the root of the problem, helping to ensure an excellent experience for Paddy Power Betfair's customers, while enabling the company to keep its focus on more strategic projects.

Andrew Cook, Manager Database Operations, Paddy Power Betfair

"The sports betting and gaming industry is quite competitive, and customers require both new applications and products as well as an online experience that meets high expectations. Our high-performance and highly-available cloud database environment is critical to helping our developers produce applications that delight our customers. Percona XtraDB Cluster and Percona Support have been instrumental in allowing us to deliver the needed level of performance."

Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"Organizations are increasingly moving their open source databases from simple on-premises or cloud deployments to more complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Percona offers the solutions and expert support these organizations need to build, deploy and manage these environments with the confidence that they can deliver an excellent customer experience. We are very proud to be playing an important role in Paddy Power Betfair's ongoing success."

