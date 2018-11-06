NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today its intention to launch the following series of transactions:

The issue of new senior unsecured cash settled convertible notes (the "Notes") outside the United States for $400 million aggregate principal amount; and

The entry into derivative transactions to increase the effective conversion price of the Notes (the "Convertible Note Hedge and Warrant Transactions" as described below).

The Notes Offering

QIAGEN intends to issue the Notes in minimum denominations of $200,000, and in reliance on Regulation S through a private placement to institutional investors that are not U.S. persons only outside the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan.

The number of common shares of QIAGEN underlying the Notes will be up to 8.5 million, representing approximately 3.8% of the current outstanding shares (subject to any adjustment of the conversion ratio pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes). The company plans to issue the Notes with a maturity of 6 years.

The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 0.75% to 1.25%, payable semi-annually in arrear. The conversion price is expected to be set at a 27.5% to 32.5% premium over the Reference Share Price on the pricing date. The Reference Share Price will be equal to the volume weighted average price of the QIAGEN share between opening and close on the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2018.

The final terms of the Notes will be determined at final pricing, expected to occur on November 6, 2018. In the event of an exercise of their conversion right, Noteholders will receive a cash amount equivalent to the value of QIAGEN's common shares underlying the Notes. No shares will be issued by QIAGEN upon conversion of the Notes. The expected settlement date of the Notes is November 13, 2018, and application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Convertible Note Hedge and Warrant Transactions

In connection with the Notes offering, QIAGEN intends to enter into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more joint bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") for the Notes offering or other financial institutions (the "dealers") or their affiliates, initially covering the same number of QIAGEN's common shares as underlie the Notes.

The convertible note hedge transactions will be cash settled upon exercise and are expected to offset any cash payments QIAGEN is required to make in excess of the principal amount of the Notes upon conversion. QIAGEN also intends to enter into separate privately negotiated warrant transactions with such dealers or their affiliates, initially covering the same number of QIAGEN's common shares as underlie the Notes. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect with respect to QIAGEN's common shares to the extent that the market price per share of QIAGEN's common shares upon expiration of the warrants exceeds the strike price of the warrants, which is expected to be set around 145% of the Reference Share Price.

In connection with these Convertible Note Hedge and Warrant Transactions, such dealers or their affiliates expect to enter into various derivatives transactions and engage in other activities that could have the effect of increasing or preventing a decline in the price of QIAGEN's common stock in connection with the pricing of the Notes offering. These activities may be discontinued at any time. In addition, from time to time and in connection with any conversion of the Notes, such dealers or their respective affiliates may enter into or unwind derivative transactions and engage in other activities that could adversely impact the price of QIAGEN's common stock and of the Notes.

The net proceeds from these transactions are planned to be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of existing indebtedness and the entry into the Convertible Note Hedge and Warrant Transactions.

Under the terms of the Notes offering, QIAGEN will agree not to sell any securities that are substantially similar to the Notes or its common shares for a lock-up period ending 90 days following the settlement date, subject to certain exceptions and waiver by the Joint Bookrunners.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of September 30, 2018, QIAGEN employed approximately 4,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, launches, regulatory submissions, collaborations, markets, strategy, taxes or operating results, including without limitation its expected sales, adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics); variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes; the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

