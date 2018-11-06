Amcor adopts hybrid cloud services to reduce intra-company complexities and costs

Orange Business Services combines its public cloud solution "Flexible Engine" with private cloud IaaS to connect Amcor's global operations

Amcor, a leading global packaging company, has deployed hybrid cloud services from Orange Business Services to connect its worldwide infrastructure, both simplifying operations and benefiting from a single pay-as-you-go solution.

Orange Business Services' hybrid cloud solution will enable Amcor to improve interactions and collaboration among employees in more than 40 countries across five continents. Amcor is using the cloud to host business applications and appliances.

The hybrid cloud infrastructure consolidates both its private cloud managed infrastructure and global public cloud services, a specific requirement for Amcor's global operations. Both, private and public clouds are provided out of three regions across the world Americas, Asia and Europe and connect seamlessly through an integrated and secured virtual private network (VPN).

"It's always a challenge to find IT solutions that fit your particular requirements and so finding a partner with a proven track record is a real win for Amcor," said Joel Ranchin, vice president, group IT, Amcor.

For the public cloud services, Amcor chose Orange Business Services' Flexible Engine solution, based on Openstack technology. Amcor has also subscribed to Flexible Engine services, including the management of operating systems and databases and hosting IT infrastructure applications for users in Europe, Asia Pacific and the US.

"It is critical for many global companies to integrate private and public cloud solutions and to do so seamlessly throughout their organization. Putting everything on the same infrastructure enables enterprises like Amcor to seamlessly connect all of their systems across all of their regions securely and efficiently. Our Flexible Engine is the glue that ties everything together," said Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.

In addition to this datacenter solution, Orange Business Services provides Amcor with a range of managed services, such as security, private WAN and internet connectivity, telephony, videoconferencing and mobility on a global scale.

About Amcor

Amcor (ASX:AMC) applies art and science to create responsible packaging solutions that enhance the products people use in everyday life. With global leadership positions in flexibles and rigid plastics packaging, Amcor continually innovates to find new and better ways to protect essential products such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Amcor employs over 35,000 people worldwide and has operations across 43 countries. For more information, visit www.amcor.com.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 25,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and 261 million customers in 28 countries at 30 September 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

