Workday, Inc.: Workday Announces Workday Rising Europe 2018

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management/human-resource-management.html), today announced it will host Workday Rising Europe (http://www.workdayrising.com/europe/) from Nov. 13 - 15 at The Austria Center in Vienna. Customers, prospective customers, partners, and employees will come together to collaborate and learn about how Workday helps organisations around the world plan, execute, and analyse in one system to achieve their growth objectives and go further together.

Workday Rising Europe offers more than 150 learning opportunities including customer case studies, interactive courses, deep dive product demonstrations, and forums for customers to share best practices and ideas with each other.

Workday Innovation Keynote to be Broadcast Live

The Workday Innovation Keynote address, hosted by Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri, will be broadcast live and take place on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 09:00 CET. It will showcase the company's vision for the future and how it partners with its customers to fuel innovation.



Workday Rising Europe Sponsors and Exhibitors

Partners are an important part of Workday Rising Europe and work closely with Workday to help customers achieve great business results. At the event, Workday will host an Innovation Exchange Expo where customers can meet a variety of services, software, and advisory partners, to discuss their business goals and learn how to gain the most value possible from their Workday deployments.

Workday Partner sponsors and exhibitors at Workday Rising Europe include:

Titanium partner sponsors - Accenture, Deloitte Consulting LLP, IBM



Platinum partner sponsors - Alight Solutions, Collaborative Solutions, KPMG, Mercer, PwC



Gold partner sponsors - Adobe Systems, ADP, Appirio, a Wipro Company, Capgemini, Kainos WorkSmart, OneSource Virtual



Signature partner sponsors - Accu-Time Systems Inc., Ataraxis, an HR Path Company, BNB-Business Network Builders S.L., Cloudator, CloudPay Solutions, Inc., Dovetail Software, DXC, HireRight, Neocase Software SAS, NGA Human Resources, Phenom People, SafeGuard World International, SD Worx, TMF Group



Partner exhibitors - Ascend Software Inc., Broadbean Technology Ltd, DocuSign Inc., dormakaba Deutschland GmbH, Go Cloud Solutions Ltd., Humanity.com, MHP Management - und IT Beratung GmbH, Rootstock, SHAPEiN Solutions GmbH, Skillsoft UK Ltd, Tieto Finland Oy, Xactly Corporation

More Information

Please visit the Workday blog for additional perspective from Christine Cefalo, chief marketing officer, Workday: What to Expect at Workday Rising and Workday Rising Europe (https://blogs.workday.com/what-to-expect-at-workday-rising-and-workday-rising-europe/)

