Barcode Scanner Market to Upsurge Owing to Increasing Demand From the Retail, Healthcare, Logistic & Transportation, Industrial, and other Applications: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Barcode Scanner Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. A Barcode Scanner or "Bar Code Scanner" implies an electronic device that can read and print barcodes to a computer. The factors that propel the growth of the Barcode Scanner Market include growing manufacturing and retail industries. Barcode Scanner Market may be explored by technology, product type, scanner type, end users, and geography. The market may be explored by technology as charge coupled device reader, Camera based reader, Omni directional barcode scanners, Laser scanner, Pen type reader, Smartphone based scanner, and RFID Reader. Barcode Scanner Market could be explored based on product type as Mobile computers, Self-checkout barcode scanner, Handheld barcode scanner, and POS retail barcode scanners. The "Mobile Computers" segment led the Barcode Scanner Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to ability of mobile computers to allow any business with increased productivity and great efficiency. Barcode Scanner Market could be explored based on Scanner types as Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner could be further span as Presentation Scanner, Automatic Reader, Stationary Scanner, Fixed-Position Scanner, and Other. Rugged Barcode Scanner could be further span as Automatic Reader, Portable/Handheld Scanner, PDA Scanner, Cordless Scanner, and Other. The "Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner" segment led the Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to exponentially growing retail outlets across the globe. The market could be explored based on end users as General Manufacturing, Retail and Commercial, Health Care, Defense, Logistics & Warehouse, and the Other End Users.

The Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the Barcode Scanner Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include growing demand from the retail and industrial segments in North America. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Barcode Scanner Market comprise Honeywell International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, DataLogics S.P.A, OCOM Technologies, Cognex Corporation, Wasp Barcode Technologies, SATO Holdings Corporation, JC Square Inc., Toshiba TEC Corporation and Scandit AG. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (retail, healthcare, logistic & transportation, industrial, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the barcode scanner market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the barcode scanner market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the barcode scanner market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global barcode scanner market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the retail, healthcare, logistic & transportation, industrial, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global barcode scanner market.

Key Applications : Retail Healthcare Logistic & Transportation Industrial



Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Key Vendors : Bluebird Cognex Datalogic DENSO Honeywell NCR Newland Opticon SICK Zebra Technologies request free sample to get a complete list of companies



Key Questions Answered in this Report : What will the market size be in 2022? What are the key factors driving the global barcode scanner market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key players in the barcode scanner market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?



