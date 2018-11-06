Microencapsulation Market Worth $19.34 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global microencapsulation market size is expected to reach USD 19.34 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Rising demand for microencapsulated flavors, fragrances, probiotic bacteria, and immobilized cells or enzymes in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to trigger the growth of the market.

Population growth coupled with rising per capita income is likely to result in increase in demand for premium soaps & detergents, cosmetics, and personal care products. As a result, adoption of microencapsulation technology in the aforementioned industries, in order to preserve flavor/fragrance, is slated to escalate.

Potential applications of the technology in taste & odor masking, protection from weatherization, particle size reduction, sustained drug delivery, cell encapsulation, and advanced drug delivery systems is likely to augur well for the market.

Microencapsulation technique is increasingly utilized in the textile industry in which sensitive chemicals are used to provide a pronounced effect to the fabric. Spiraling demand for antimicrobial, insect repellant, photochromic, and thermochromic textiles along with cosmetotextiles across the globe is projected to stoke the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Polymer-based coating materials accounted for 27.4% of the overall revenue in 2017. The growth of the segment can be attributed to high suitability of polymers as wall materials in wide range of applications owing to their superior characteristics

Spray technology is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period in terms of revenue on account of low processing cost and high encapsulation efficiency associated with the technology for large-scale production

The pharmaceutical and healthcare product industry accounted for more than 65.0% of the market in 2017 owing to advantages associated with the technology such as controlled and sustained drug release, masking odor & bitter taste, and protection from environmental factors

The home & personal care industry is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 15.6% owing to high consumption of microencapsulated essential oils in body and personal hygiene products including soap, shampoo, body lotions, and hair care products

Asia Pacific is the most promising region, registering a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period owing to soaring demand for the technique in the food & beverage industry for production of nutritional supplements, probiotic bacteria, enzymes, and flavors

Major players in the market focus on research & development activities to identify new market opportunities and target product development based on requirements from application industries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global microencapsulation market on the basis of coating materials, technology, application, and region:

Microencapsulation Coating Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Carbohydrates Gums & Resins Lipids Polymers Proteins

Microencapsulation Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Coating Emulsion Spray technologies Dripping Others

Microencapsulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmaceutical & health care products Home & personal care Food & beverages Agrochemicals Construction Textile Others

Microencapsulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Malaysia Rest of World Brazil South Africa Argentina Chile



