sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,50 Euro		+0,50
+0,85 %
WKN: STRA55 ISIN: DE000STRA555 Ticker-Symbol: SBS 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,31
59,59
15:24
59,40
59,50
15:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL AG59,50+0,85 %