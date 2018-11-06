Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announced today it will be exhibiting at The Liver Meeting, held at Moscone Center (North and South Halls), San Francisco, November 9-13. During the meeting, held by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), SuperSonic Imagine will introduce the Aixplorer MACH 30, an imaging system that is cleared by the FDA and furthermore the Aixplorer SWE has also been cleared by the FDA as an aid to clinical management of adult and pediatric patients with liver disease such as fibrosis and steatosis.

In addition to routine morphological and hemodynamic imaging, Aixplorer systems can quickly and reliably image and measure liver stiffness in real-time under image guidance, utilizing the platform's ShearWave Elastography (SWE) technology, a 60-second non-invasive exam. Liver stiffness is known to be correlated to liver fibrosis severity and is therefore considered a critical non-invasive biomarker of disease severity. A recent clinical study demonstrated that SWE could reduce de need for liver biopsies by 80% in patients with inactive chronic infection1 .Aixplorer can also compare ultrasound liver brightness to reference tissue to gain a hepato-renal brightness ratio, which indicates the extent of hepatic steatosis. Aixplorer's ability to visualize and quantify abdominal vascularization and perfusion aid clinical management of adult patients with liver nodules and advanced chronic liver diseases as well.

The Aixplorer MACH 30 is tailored to meet the needs of liver specialists, it includes the newest version of SuperSonic Imagine's imaging modes and tools, such as real-time ShearWave Elastography (SWE PLUS), B Mode Ratio to detect intrahepatic steatosis, Angio PL.U.S., which offers unrivalled resolution for imaging microvascularisation in lesions, as well as Doppler and contrast imaging for the screening and characterisation of liver nodules. A new available high-frequency, single-crystal curved transducer is the perfect solution for visualizing narrow intercostal spaces without compromising penetration. The Aixplorer MACH 30's SonicPad makes exams more efficient, cutting times by up to 32% while allowing physicians to concentrate on the image and the patient, not the controls. SonicPad also uses intuitive gestures to reduce movement by an average 70%.

"We look forward to sharing the Aixplorer MACH 30's capabilities at this year's Liver Meeting. Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists will enjoy the enhanced power and improved imaging modes for the assessment of liver fibrosis and NASH severity without a biopsy. Unique ergonomics and improved workflow are just some of the great additions we will be highlighting in our demonstrations," said SuperSonic Imagine's Director of North American Sales, Alex Exposito.

Attendees are invited to see demonstrations of the Aixplorer MACH 30 at booth #603.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the company's exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value of its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform. It introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu

The company has more than 2,000 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.7 million in 2017, representing annual growth of 11%. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

Find out more at www.supersonicimagine.com.

1 cf. press release of 09.24.18

