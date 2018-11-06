AKQA leads with top-notch strategy, creative, and technology skills for brand experiences

AKQA has been recognised with the highest scores possible in the Customer experience strategy services, Experience Design Services, Vision and road map, Client co-innovation strategy, Market and thought leadership, and Partner strategy criteria in The Forrester Wave: Midsize Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2018 report.

AKQA also received the highest score possible in the active digital experience clients' criterion.

The 2018 report provides insights that guide agency selection to help organisations seeking a partner for strategy, capabilities, capacity, collaborative approach, and culture. Midsize digital experience agencies bring the right blend of specialisation, regional presence, and cultural fit and often a better fit when agility matters.

Forrester notes: "AKQA leads with top-notch strategy, creative, and tech skills for brand experiences. AKQA, part of WPP, has 2,100 employees focused on digital experience services in 23 offices, serving clients predominantly in North America and Europe with a smaller presence in Asia Pacific. Compared with other vendors we evaluated, AKQA has higher adoption and quality of experience strategy and design services."

The report also states that "AKQA is a good fit for consumer brands that need help creating new brand experiences."

The report notes that the best partner often isn't the biggest provider and advises clients to select a partner with the best cultural and competency framework to: "frequently bring the best combination of capability and agility."

In June, AKQA formed a pioneering alliance with architecture and interior design practice Universal Design Studio and industrial design consultancy Map Project Office. Redefining the concept of a 21st century experience design group which is uniquely positioned to unite experiences across the entire customer journey from architecture and environments to the service design ecosystem.

