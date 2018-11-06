sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,11 Euro		+0,25
+1,20 %
WKN: A2JE48 ISIN: US26210C1045 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q5 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
DROPBOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DROPBOX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,102
21,147
18:21
21,09
21,15
18:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DROPBOX INC
DROPBOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DROPBOX INC21,11+1,20 %