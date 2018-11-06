Nitro integration with Dropbox Extensions will expand PDF productivity capabilities for users directly within Dropbox

Nitro Software, Inc. today announced a partnership with Dropbox to provide PDF productivity and eSigning capabilities through Dropbox Extensions, a new series of Dropbox platform capabilities. Nitro for Dropboxwill empower users with a set of core document productivity features for their Dropbox content, making it quick and easy to convert, organize, optimize, fill, and sign PDFs directly from within Dropbox.

With this partnership, Nitro is joining a global partner ecosystem that extends Dropbox collaboration capabilities-making preferred tools available directly within Dropbox to help customers save time, move projects forward, and ensure collaborative teams stay in sync.

Through this new product integration, Nitro continues its mission to provide document productivity to everyone, equipping millions of Dropbox users with the ability to complete the most common PDF editing actions and automatically save changes back to Dropbox.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2005 to disrupt the PDF market, Nitro now helps more than 650,000 businesses, including over half of the Fortune 500, equip more of their knowledge workers to improve document productivity, reduce printing, and drive measurable "bottom-up" digital transformation. Nitro's solutions, including the Nitro Productivity Suite, combine powerful PDF productivity with unlimited eSigning capabilities to streamline how people work with documents and each other, helping businesses of all sizes become more digital, collaborative, and efficient.

Nitro for Dropbox will be generally available to Dropbox users on November 27, 2018.

Quotes

"The biggest obstacle to companies or individuals unleashing productivity and going paperless is the availability of basic document productivity tools," said Sam Chandler, Nitro founder and CEO. "Our customers have seen the impact of providing PDF productivity and eSigning capabilities to everyone. We're thrilled to be partnering with Dropbox to extend these tools to hundreds of millions of users worldwide, and further our vision of a more productive, modern, and collaborative workplace."

"Dropbox is excited to partner with Nitro, a category-leading technology partner contributing to powerful new Dropbox Extensions capabilities," said Kevin Chung, Head of Product Partnerships at Dropbox. "With billions of PDF files in Dropbox, Nitro's productivity software lets teams of all sizes collaborate more seamlessly."

About Nitro

Nitro is a document productivity company. We make it simple for business teams to convert, share, sign, and analyze documents on any device. Founded in 2005 in Melbourne, Australia, Nitro is used by more than 650,000 businesses, including over half of the Fortune 500. Nitro headquarters are in San Francisco, with offices around the world. Accomplish more with documents and make work more productive at GoNitro.com.

