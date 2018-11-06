Technavio analysts forecast the global sesame seeds market to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing demand for organic seeds is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global sesame seeds market 2018-2022. The consumption of organic sesame seeds is rising as they are rich in vitamins and minerals and are used as healing herbs by the millennials. The demand for organic seeds for the preparation of ready-to-eat products, bakery products, and medicines is also on a constant rise. Organic sesame seeds are produced using as many natural resources as possible and with minimum or no artificial inputs. Organic sesame seeds are healthy superfoods with many nutritional benefits. They are also widely used as fodder for poultry and livestock. These organic sesame seeds are also used for oil extraction. The sesame seed market is witnessing high demand from urban consumers who have higher disposable incomes and seek healthy organic foods and beverages.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global sesame seeds market is the health benefits of sesame seeds:

Global sesame seeds market: Health benefits of sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are rich sources of copper, manganese, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and dietary fiber. Along with these essential nutrients, they have two unique elements that include sesamin and sesamolin. These elements are part of unique beneficial fibers called lignans, which reduce cholesterol in the human body and prevent oxidative damage of the liver. Sesame seeds by nature are laxatives. Therefore, they effectively cure constipation and digestive problems. Regular consumption of sesame seeds has assured benefits for intestinal and bowel-related problems. The other most important benefits of sesame seeds are their capability to fight against cancer. They are rich in antioxidants that are known to have anti-cancer properties. These antioxidants fight and defend against cancer cells and prevent them from growing. The consumption of sesame seeds on a regular basis is associated with reduced risks of stomach and breast cancer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "Use of sesame seeds for culinary purposes is one other factor boosting the growth of the market. Sesame seeds are widely used as traditional seasoning agents to enrich the taste and appearance of food. They are used in many food and industrial preparations as important ingredients. These seeds are also used as sprinklers over burger buns, salads. sesame seed bagels, bread, cakes. and soups. Established food joints such as McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, and KFC use burger buns that have sesame seeds sprinkled on them. These joints prefer burger buns with sesame seeds as they enrich the presentability and flavor of food."

Global sesame seeds market: Segmentation analysis

The global sesame seeds market research report provides market segmentation by product (white sesame, black sesame, others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 45% share, followed by the APAC, and the Americas respectively. Although the Americas held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period 2018-2022.

