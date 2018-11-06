(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC)

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights October 2018 76,265,476 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 76,265,476 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 74,124,538

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights September 2018 76,225,110 Total number of voting rights

(including treasury shares): 76,225,110 Total number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares): 74,084,172

Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,221,757.50 euros

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

