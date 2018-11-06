Technavio analysts forecast the global tilapia market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005426/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tilapia market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Growth prospects in e-commerce is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global tilapia market 2018-2022. With the rising trend of e-commerce businesses, players' potential to improve their profitability online has increased. Many customers now prefer to shop online and pay using credit or debit cards, which helps them avoid time-consuming journeys and billing queues. This trend has encouraged numerous companies to focus on the internet-savvy customer segment and venture into the e-retail space. Moreover, the online mode of business helps players save on operating costs. For instance, Ocean Executive has set up a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace that offers an open bilateral bid/offer exchange and private auction e-commerce platform for seafood companies throughout the supply chain from the fishermen, fish farmers, and processors to the wholesalers/distributors, traders, brokers and foodservice companies that deliver the finished goods to grocery stores, retailers, and large restaurant chains.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global tilapia market is the growing demand for processed seafood:

Global tilapia market: Growing demand for processed seafood

Processed seafood such as canned and frozen tilapia, is gaining popularity among consumers because of their busy lifestyles and growing demand for ready-to-cook yet healthy products. Consumers are more inclined toward eating protein-rich food, especially seafood products like tilapia. Seafood is rich in essential nutrients, such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals, and is considered as a staple diet in many geographies and cultures. Processed seafoods like frozen whole tilapia and tilapia fillets are healthy and provide convenience to the consumer as they are easy to cook. Consumers prefer the wide variety of tilapia products in ready-to-cook packaging as it helps them save time and effort, without compromising on health and nutrition.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food, "Apart from the growing demand for processed food, new product launches is another factor that is boosting the growth of the market. New and innovative products, in line with growing consumer demand, characterize the global market. Players launch new products to meet the changing consumer demands and to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in April 2018, HAINAN XIANGTAI FISHERY, a leading tilapia producer in Hainan Province, China, launched an organic pre-cooked range of tilapia products. Similarly, in March 2017, High Liner Foods launched 10 new value-added products through its Sea Cuisine line, like tilapia, salmon, cod, and scallops, all with better flavors."

Global tilapia market: Segmentation analysis

The global tilapia market research report provides market segmentation by product (Nile tilapia, Blue tilapia, Mozambique tilapia), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Nile tilapia segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 80% share, followed by the Blue tilapia and Mozambique tilapia respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Blue tilapia segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the Mozambique tilapia segment.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181106005426/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com