ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the following presentations by Company management at upcoming investor conferences will be webcast:
- Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
November 14, 2018 at 9:40 am ET/2:40 pm GMT
- Evercore ISI HealthConX
November 27, 2018 at 8:45 am ET
- 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
November 28, 2018 at 11:30 am ET
A webcast of each presentation will be accessible live through the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.immunogen.com; a replay will be available in the same location for approximately two weeks.
ABOUT IMMUNOGEN
ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to "target a better now." Our lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 study for folate receptor alpha (FRa)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens. Our novel IGN candidates for hematologic malignancies, IMGN779 and IMGN632, are in Phase 1 studies.
Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.
