sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,96 Euro		+0,06
+1,22 %
WKN: 878613 ISIN: US45253H1014 Ticker-Symbol: IMU 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNOGEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,77
4,84
22:57
4,77
4,87
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNOGEN INC
IMMUNOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMUNOGEN INC4,96+1,22 %