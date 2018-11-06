Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2018) - APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) ("APPx" or the "Company") a Montreal-based Fintech incubator offering technology-based business solutions, began trading Friday, November 2, 2018 on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "APPX".

Jay Ruckenstein, President and Co-founder of APPx stated, "Getting APPx listed on the CSE was one of our goals from the start. I'm grateful that the time and effort our amazing team put in has paid off. Thanks to the CSE and to all who played a part in making this possible. We are looking forward to showing our current and potential investors our vision for the company and for our place in the industry."

APPx expects strong growth over the next several quarters. They continue to make progress in key areas that increase their competitiveness and are part of an ongoing strategy to create long-term shareholder value.

The Company has been steadily building a leading-edge blockchain development team to execute on programs and products. APPx has also been working on CatchCoin, an augmented-reality application for generating retail foot traffic which was launched in beta on October 30, 2018. Their cryptocurrency store, Coin2Go, is ongoing API testing with Coinsquare, and more products are in the works.

APPx is continually evaluating potential value-creating opportunities, both short- and long-term, in the blockchain and Fintech industries. They have cultivated relationships with municipalities in Quebec that will give them key positioning to expand crypto mining operations in the near future and are currently in discussion with other groups for possible strategic alliances.

The Company's commitment to educating the public about the benefits of their existing and future crypto products and services has led them to set up a program to develop online seminars aimed at new crypto adopters. This is in line with their long-term goal of not only becoming a leader in the industry, but also being an instrument of growth for the blockchain and Fintech sectors.

Key Corporate Highlights Prior to Going Public

Opened our head office in Montreal, accommodating 50 employees with possible growth up to 200

Surpassed the 25-employee mark

Secured alliances in the public space with potential key partners

Created brand awareness through attended and sponsored industry events

Increased our in-house blockchain development team

Acquired international trademarks for our brands

Acquired 300 ASIC miners directly from Bitmain

Fostered working relationships with regulators and government agencies

Evaluated key companies in our space for potential acquisitions

Started exploring and developing blockchain solutions in the areas of financial compliance, processing and securitized tokens, as well as trust-critical supply chain management applications in areas such as agriculture and military

About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, FinTech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx Group delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

