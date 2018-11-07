Transpose is available now on PlayStationVR, HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift for $19.99 USD

Transpose, the dreamlike VR puzzle game from Entertainment One's (eOne) Emmy Award-winning studio Secret Location, and creator of critically acclaimed VR titles, including Blasters of the Universe and Sleepy Hollow: VR Experience, officially released today. Available globally for $19.99 USD for HTC VIVE, Oculus Rift, and PlayStationVR in the SIEA and SIEE regions, Transpose challenges players to record multiple overlapping versions of themselves that need to work together to solve increasingly intricate puzzles.

In room-scale VR, Transpose players use their spatial problem-solving skills to manipulate their past actions and the environment,as VR's motion tracking capabilities record players' movements and play them back in real time. With three unique worlds containing over 30 mystifying levels, Transpose features nearly 8 hours of gameplay that challenges players to collect and sacrifice energy to power up a mysterious ancient machine.

"Transpose is Secret Location's full-blown foray into using surrealism as a core game mechanic to show how effective this artistic direction can be in VR," said Ryan Andal, President and Co-Founder at Secret Location. "We hope that Transpose's revamping of the puzzle genre will show the value of creating diverse VR games and help further the medium's recent renaissance of high-quality and truly creative projects."

Transpose will include features such as:

"Echo" Time Loops: Players must solve puzzles by recording their own actions to create multiple instances of themselves, called echoes, and coordinate their echoes from various time loops to sync up and solve puzzles together;

Players must solve puzzles by recording their own actions to create multiple instances of themselves, called echoes, and coordinate their echoes from various time loops to sync up and solve puzzles together; Real-time Motion Capture: Transpose records players' every action, allowing them to see copies of their characters mimic their actual movements almost immediately after being enacted;

records players' every action, allowing them to see copies of their characters mimic their actual movements almost immediately after being enacted; Perspective Shifts: Set in a mesmerizingly surreal world, Transpose allows players to rotate the environment around them to walk on walls and ceilings, experiencing perspective shifts and multifaceted puzzles in ways only possible in VR.

Transpose, rated E for Everyone and PEGI 3+,is available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Korean. Secret Location produced Transpose with the support of the Canadian Media Fund and Ontario Media Development Corporation.

About Secret Location

Founded in 2009 and acquired by Entertainment One (eOne) in 2016, Secret Location is reshaping the virtual reality (VR) industry by combining cutting-edge technology with traditional storytelling. Secret Location created the first original serialized VR narrative and is the first company in the world to win a Primetime Emmy Award for a VR project. Secret Location also in-house developed Vusr, a cloud-based content management system that offers solutions to several challenges in VR distribution such as monetization and managing location-based experiences.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world.

Entertainment One's robust network includes Makeready with Brad Weston; content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Entertainment; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location

The Company's rights library, valued at US$1.7 billion (as at 31 March 2017), is exploited across all media formats and includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks.

