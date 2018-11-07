NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) gibt die erfolgreiche Durchführung folgender Transaktionen bekannt:

Die Ausgabe neuer nicht-nachrangiger, unbesicherter Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit Barausgleich (die "Schuldverschreibungen") außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten mit einem Gesamtnennbetrag von 500 Mio. US-Dollar; sowie

den Abschluss bestimmter Derivategeschäfte (die "Absicherungs- und Optionsscheingeschäfte", wie nachstehend beschrieben), um den effektiven Wandlungspreis der Schuldverschreibungen zu erhöhen.

Die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen

QIAGEN hat das Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen mit einem Gesamtnennbetrag von 500 Mio. US-Dollar mit einer Laufzeit bis 2024 abgeschlossen. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit 1,00% p.a. verzinst. Die Zinsen sind jeweils halbjährlich nachträglich zahlbar. Der anfängliche Wandlungspreis ist auf 45,8683 US-Dollar je Aktie festgesetzt worden. Wenn Inhaber der Schuldverschreibungen ihr Wandlungsrecht ausüben, erhalten sie einen Barausgleich, der dem Wert der Anzahl der QIAGEN-Aktien, die der Schuldverschreibung zugrunde liegen, entspricht. Im Zuge der Wandlung wird die Gesellschaft keine Aktien ausgeben. Der Valutatag für die Schuldverschreibungen wird voraussichtlich der 13. November 2018 sein. Die Gesellschaft strebt eine Einbeziehung der Schuldverschreibungen in den Handel im Freiverkehr an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse an.

Die Absicherungs- und Optionsscheingeschäfte

Im Hinblick auf die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen hat QIAGEN bestimmte individuell ausgehandelte Absicherungsgeschäfte betreffend die Schuldverschreibungen (convertible note hedge transactions) mit einem oder mehreren Joint Bookrunners (die "Joint Bookrunners") für die Begebung der Schuldverschreibungen oder anderen Finanzinstituten (die "Gegenparteien") oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften abgeschlossen. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte beziehen sich anfänglich auf die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien, die auch den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde liegt. Die Absicherungsgeschäfte sehen einen Barausgleich vor und sollen jegliche im Falle der Wandlung der Schuldverschreibungen zu zahlende Beträge abdecken, soweit sie den Nennbetrag der Schuldverschreibungen übersteigen. QIAGEN hat überdies, individuell ausgehandelte Optionsscheingeschäfte (warrant transactions) mit diesen Gegenparteien oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften abgeschlossen. Den Optionsscheingeschäften liegt anfänglich die gleiche Anzahl von QIAGEN-Aktien wie den Schuldverschreibungen zugrunde. Die Optionsscheingeschäfte können einen Verwässerungseffekt im Hinblick auf die QIAGEN-Aktien haben, soweit der Marktpreis der QIAGEN-Aktie bei Auslaufen der Optionsscheine den Ausübungspreis der Optionsscheine übersteigt. Der Ausübungspreis der Optionsscheine wird anfänglich ca. 52,16 US-Dollar betragen.

In Verbindung mit den Absicherungs- und Optionsscheingeschäften haben diese Gegenparteien oder ihre Tochtergesellschaften bestimmte Derivategeschäfte abgeschlossen und andere Maßnahmen ergriffen, die möglicherweise zu einer Erhöhung oder zu einer Verhinderung des Absinkens des Kurses der QIAGEN-Aktien im Zusammenhang mit der Preisfestsetzung der Schuldverschreibungen geführt haben, und werden möglichweise auch weiterhin derartige Derivategeschäfte und Maßnahmen abschließen bzw. Ergreifen. Diese Maßnahmen können jederzeit beendet werden. Überdies werden die Gegenparteien oder ihre Tochtergesellschaften möglicherweise von Zeit zu Zeit und im Falle der Wandlung der Schuldverschreibungen bestimmte Derivategeschäfte abschließen oder auflösen oder andere Maßnahmen ergreifen, die sich nachteilig auf den Kurs der QIAGEN-Aktie oder der Schuldverschreibungen auswirken können.

Der Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen soll für allgemeine Gesellschaftszwecke, einschließlich der bevorstehenden Ablösung der 2019 fälligen Wandelschuldverschreibungen und des Abschlusses der Absicherungs- und Optionsscheingeschäfte verwendet werden.

Nach den Bedingungen für die Platzierung der Schuldverschreibungen, hat QIAGEN vereinbart, für einen Zeitraum, der 90 Tage nach dem Valutatag endet (lock-up period), keine Wertpapiere, die im Wesentlichen mit den Schuldverschreibungen oder QIAGEN-Aktien vergleichbar sind, zu verkaufen, vorbehaltlich gewisser Ausnahmen und des Verzichts der Joint Bookrunners.

Über QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., eine niederländische Holdinggesellschaft, ist der weltweit führende Anbieter von Komplettlösungen zur Gewinnung wertvoller molekularer Erkenntnisse aus biologischen Proben. Die Probentechnologien von QIAGEN ermöglichen die Aufreinigung und Verarbeitung von DNS, RNS und Proteinen aus Blut, Gewebe und anderen Stoffen. Testtechnologien machen diese Biomoleküle sichtbar und bereit zur Analyse. Bioinformatik-Lösungen und Wissensdatenbanken helfen bei der Interpretation von Daten zur Gewinnung relevanter und praktisch nutzbarer Erkenntnisse. Automationslösungen integrieren diese zu nahtlosen und kosteneffizienten molekularen Test-Workflows. QIAGEN stellt diese Workflows weltweit mehr als 500.000 Kunden aus den Bereichen Molekulare Diagnostik (Gesundheitsfürsorge), Angewandte Testverfahren (Hauptsächlich Forensik, Veterinärdiagnostik und Lebensmittelsicherheit), Pharma (pharmazeutische und biotechnologische Unternehmen) sowie Forschung (Life Sciences) zur Verfügung. Zum 30. Juni 2018 beschäftigte QIAGEN weltweit rund 4.800 Mitarbeiter an über 35 Standorten. Weitere Informationen über QIAGEN finden Sie unter http://www.qiagen.com.

Einige der Angaben in dieser Pressemitteilung können im Sinne von Paragraph 27A des U.S. Securities Act (US-Aktiengesetz) von 1933 in ergänzter Fassung und Paragraph 21E des U.S. Securities Exchange Act (US-Aktienhandelsgesetz) von 1934 in ergänzter Fassung als zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen ("forward-looking statements") gelten. Soweit in dieser Meldung zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen über QIAGENs Produkte, Produkteinführungen, Zulassungsanträge, Kollaborationen, Märkte, Strategie, Steuern und operative Ergebnisse gemacht werden, einschließlich aber nicht begrenzt auf den zu erwartenden Absatz, die zu erwartenden Ergebnisse für den bereinigten Nettoumsatz und den bereinigten verwässerten Gewinn je Aktie, geschieht dies auf der Basis derzeitiger Erwartungen und Annahmen, die mit vielfältigen Unsicherheiten und Risiken verbunden sind. Dazu zählen unter anderem: Risiken im Zusammenhang mit Wachstumsmanagement und internationalen Geschäftsaktivitäten (einschließlich Auswirkungen von Währungsschwankungen und der Abhängigkeit von regulatorischen sowie Logistikprozessen); Schwankungen der Betriebsergebnisse und ihre Verteilung auf unsere Kundengruppen; die Entwicklung der Märkte für unsere Produkte an Kunden in der Akademischen Forschung, Pharma, Angewandte Testverfahren und Molekulare Diagnostik; Veränderung unserer Beziehungen zu Kunden, Lieferanten und strategischen Partnern, das Wettbewerbsumfeld, schneller oder unerwarteter technologischer Wandel, Schwankungen in der Nachfrage nach QIAGEN-Produkten (einschließlich allgemeiner wirtschaftlicher Entwicklungen, Höhe und Verfügbarkeit der Budgets unserer Kunden und sonstiger Faktoren), Möglichkeit die regulatorische Zulassung für unsere Produkte zu erhalten, Schwierigkeiten bei der Anpassung von QIAGENs Produkten an integrierte Lösungen und die Herstellung solcher Produkte, die Fähigkeit des Unternehmens neue Produktideen zu entwickeln, umzusetzen und sich von den Produkten der Wettbewerber abzuheben sowie vor dem Wettbewerb zu schützen, Marktakzeptanz neuer Produkte und die Integration akquirierter Geschäfte und Technologien; sowie die weiteren Faktoren, die unter der Überschrift "Risk Factors" in Ziffer 3 unseres letzten Geschäftsberichts nach Form 20-F erörtert wurden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in Berichten, die QIAGEN bei der U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde) eingereicht hat.

