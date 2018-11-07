Maytronics to Unveil Revolutionary New Technologies and Products for Personalized and Smart Pool Cleaning, and Introduce a New European Authorized Reseller Program, at Piscine Global 2018

KIBBUTZ YIZREEL, Israel, November 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Visit Maytronics' booth (Hall 4, Stand #4C52-54) to see world preview of new robotic pool cleaning solutions leveraging artificial intelligence, IoT technologies, and advanced automation

Maytronics, the global leader in robotic pool cleaners, will make a massive splash at the upcoming Piscine Global show, at Eurexpo Lyon, 13-16 November 2018. Maytronics will debut a broad set of innovative technologies and products that together kick off a new era in pool cleaning. The new solutions will be exhibited at the Maytronics booth Hall 4, Stand #4C52-54.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780926/Maytronics.jpg )



Introducing the smartest robotic pool cleaners

The show will mark the worldwide premiere of Maytronics' new line of smart robotic pool cleaners driven by revolutionary self-learning Opteq technology that enables personalized robotic pool cleaning by a robot that learns the pool and knows what it needs- an industry first. The new robots give pool owners unprecedented control as well as more freedom than ever, for a more enjoyable pool experience.

New "Always Connected" capabilities and new MyDolphin app

Maytronics will also present its new "Always Connected" cloud services, which enable pool owners to control their robots from anywhere via a new MyDolphin mobile app, using IoT connectivity of their robots to the Maytronics Cloud. "Always Connected" is being introduced with the new line of smart robots, selected Maytronics Dolphin M-Line and S-Line models, and the latest addition to the Maytronics Dolphin M-Line family - the M600. It will also be available with selected private label models.

First demos of Maytronics Poolside Connect solution - Allowing cable-free poolside area

The new Poolside Connect is a simple and esthetic inductive link solution for underwater power and communication with the robotic cleaner. Supporting selected Maytronics Dolphin robots, Poolside Connect enables a cable-free poolside area, even when the robot is working in the pool.

New line of premium pool covers

Targeting the high-end pool market, Maytronics is launching a new line of custom-made above-ground and underwater pool covers. The above-ground covers are available in white and stainless steel, with a solar version coming in 2019. The underwater covers are fully integrated in the pool environment with submerged grating and are ingeniously designed for ease of installation.

"These new solutions, and others that we will be introducing over the coming year, open a new era in pool cleaning," says Eyal Tryber, Maytronics' CEO. "As always, Maytronics is proud to lead the industry in innovation that drives new opportunities and growth for our customers and an ever-more exceptional experience for consumers."

New Authorized Reseller Program for Europe

Consumers and customers know they can trust Maytronics to stand behind its products and its brand. As part of these ground-breaking initiatives and Maytronics' commitment to the consumer experience, Maytronics is excited to introduce its new European Authorized Reseller Programme at Piscine Global 2018. The Programme recognises that Maytronics products are not only defined by their innovative technologies but by reliability and excellent end-user support throughout the life of the product. The Programme will thus ensure a consistently high-quality retail and after-sales service experience across Maytronics' European dealer network and will reward our customers for their investments in education, service and enhancing brand value.

Visit the Maytronics booth for live demos and more

Product demonstrations and presentations will run throughout the show at the Maytronics booth.

