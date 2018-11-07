CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial finalizes a new software application service agreement with Accenture to further optimize global operations and investments

London, November 7, 2018

CNH Industrial, within CNH Industrial's Information & Communication Technology (ICT) operations with the aim to deliver increased service levels and generate efficiencies in the enterprise services offered over the next five years. These services will help ensure the delivery of continuous innovation and improve business performance and outcomes.

SAP AMS is an integral part of the Company's day-to-day operations with over 50,000 users, including dealers. The support provided by Accenture is fundamental to ensuring smooth service across departments, which comprise Revenue Cycle, Logistics, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Warranty, Finance and Human Resources.

This agreement represents a further milestone in the evolution of CNH Industrial's ICT capabilities following earlier announcements this year. These latest ICT partnerships will deliver significant efficiencies within the ICT organization over the next five years. This will free up resources towards refocusing on major initiatives in the digital offering of the Company's end-market solutions, primarily connected vehicles, market service solutions and advanced precision farming.

