The global dimensional metrology software market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005031/en/

Technavio predicts the global dimensional metrology software market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global dimensional metrology software market is the large-scale industrial automation. The rapid growth of the global population and globalization have created a need for improvement in the manufacturing processes. Thus, there is an increase in the adoption of automation in the manufacturing industry. Investments in process automation applications are increasing globally. The automation of manufacturing processes enhances productivity, thereby enabling manufacturing companies to grow.

This global dimensional metrology software marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the integration of 3D printing technology as one of the key trends in the global dimensional metrology software market:

Global dimensional metrology software market: Integration of 3D printing technology

The process of manufacturing has been evolving. 3D printing, based on additive manufacturing (AM), uses a digital code to create 3D objects in real time. 3D printing builds products in thin layers one after another and its use simplifies the production of products with complex geometries. It also reduces material use and wastage. Around 60%-70% of materials that ends up as scrap is melted and reused. Thus, the cost of production and raw materials is low.

"The initial cost of 3D printers is substantially high. But, the use of the technology can gradually result in a significant reduction of incremental unit costs for manufacturers. Use of 3D printing can lead to manufacturing of parts that cost less. Thus, improvements in 3D printing technology and its rising adoption will result in a shift in the manufacturing process," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global dimensional metrology software market: Segmentation analysis

This dimensional metrology software market analysis report segments the market by end-user (automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The automotive segment held the largest dimensional metrology software market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 28% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 35% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005031/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com