VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Launch of Vente-unique.com site in Poland, continued roll-out in Eastern Europe

6 November 2018. Vente-unique.com, Europe's expert for online furniture sales, announces the launch of the Polish version of its website, www.vente-unique.pl, thereby continuing its roll-out in Eastern Europe.

With a population of 38.5 million and a GDP of over €530 billion growing by almost 5% a year, Poland is the largest market in Central Europe and ranks as the 8th largest economic power in the European Union. Above all, the size of its e-commerce market is significant, estimated at close to €10 billion with over 50% of Polish web users having already made purchases online. This favourable trend for online sales should accelerate with the ban on Sunday trading to be phased in gradually from 1 March 2018[1].

This is the second country launch in 2018, following Portugal at the start of the year. Since its inception in 2006 in France, Vente-unique.com has built up its European territorial coverage year after year:

France Spain

France Germany

Spain

France Belgium

Germany

Spain

France Austria

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Belgium

Germany

Spain

France Netherlands

Austria

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Belgium

Germany

Spain

France Italy

Netherlands

Austria

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Belgium

Germany

Spain

France Poland

Portugal

Italy

Netherlands

Austria

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Belgium

Germany

Spain

France 2006 2008 2010 2012 2013 2016 2017 2018

The strength of the Vente-unique.com economic model resides in its shared platform and concept, both technologically (via a single website with multiple language versions) and logistically (uniform product range across all countries with a few special collections), enabling rapid international deployment at a controlled marginal investment cost.

This new country launch will strengthen the Group's presence in the Northern and Eastern Europe region (Germany, Austria, Benelux and Switzerland), which contributed some 25% of sales in the first half of the 2017-2018 financial year.

Next publication: FY 2017-2018 revenues, Monday 12 November 2018 before start of trading.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-Unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2017, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.

ACTUS finance & communication Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Nicolas Bouchez Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr nbouchez@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Source: Business France

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-55864-vu_cp_pologne_vuk.pdf