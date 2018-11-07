VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Launch of Vente-unique.com site in Poland, continued roll-out in Eastern Europe

6 November 2018. Vente-unique.com, Europe's expert for online furniture sales, announces the launch of the Polish version of its website, www.vente-unique.pl, thereby continuing its roll-out in Eastern Europe.
With a population of 38.5 million and a GDP of over €530 billion growing by almost 5% a year, Poland is the largest market in Central Europe and ranks as the 8th largest economic power in the European Union. Above all, the size of its e-commerce market is significant, estimated at close to €10 billion with over 50% of Polish web users having already made purchases online. This favourable trend for online sales should accelerate with the ban on Sunday trading to be phased in gradually from 1 March 2018[1].
This is the second country launch in 2018, following Portugal at the start of the year. Since its inception in 2006 in France, Vente-unique.com has built up its European territorial coverage year after year:
|France
|Spain
France
|Germany
Spain
France
|Belgium
Germany
Spain
France
|Austria
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Belgium
Germany
Spain
France
|Netherlands
Austria
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Belgium
Germany
Spain
France
|Italy
Netherlands
Austria
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Belgium
Germany
Spain
France
|Poland
Portugal
Italy
Netherlands
Austria
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Belgium
Germany
Spain
France
|2006
|2008
|2010
|2012
|2013
|2016
|2017
|2018
The strength of the Vente-unique.com economic model resides in its shared platform and concept, both technologically (via a single website with multiple language versions) and logistically (uniform product range across all countries with a few special collections), enabling rapid international deployment at a controlled marginal investment cost.
This new country launch will strengthen the Group's presence in the Northern and Eastern Europe region (Germany, Austria, Benelux and Switzerland), which contributed some 25% of sales in the first half of the 2017-2018 financial year.
Next publication: FY 2017-2018 revenues, Monday 12 November 2018 before start of trading.
Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente-Unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-Unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2017, Vente-Unique.com posted revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib
|Nicolas Bouchez
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|nbouchez@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[1] Source: Business France
