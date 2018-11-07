Nokia and China Unicom deploy private LTE network for smart manufacturing services at BMW plant in China

Companies create private LTE network at BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd plant in China's Liaoning province

Leverages Nokia virtualized Multi-access Edge Computing and China Unicom's 4G LTE network to process data closer to where it is being used

Enables secure low-latency communications for business-critical applications such as object tracking, video surveillance and analytics

7 November 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and China Unicom have created a private LTE network for a BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd* plant being built in Shenyang city in the Liaoning province of China. The Nokia virtualized Multi-access Edge Computing (vMEC) solution will leverage China Unicom's 4G LTE network to provide low-latency support for smart manufacturing activities at the plant.

The Nokia MEC platform leverages communications service providers' secure LTE networks to process data closer to where it is being used, delivering an ultra-responsive experience for business-critical applications. It allows enterprises such as manufacturers to connect assets using sensors and automate activities including object tracking, video surveillance and video analytics, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and reduced costs.

China Unicom is running the Nokia vMEC solution over its network following deployment, which was completed in October. Once integration with the enterprise network is complete, the private LTE network will support secure voice and data communication between staff at the plant as well as machine-to-machine communication including wireless video monitoring, production line maintenance inspection, indoor navigation, industrial robots and indoor navigation.

Nokia is committed to the use of private LTE, 5G, cloud and intelligent software to drive the digital transformation of industries and make factories, supply chains and logistics more nimble, transparent and secure. Wireless connectivity of IoT sensors offer enterprises more control over their operations, instantly relaying data to enhance operations.

Gao Bo, head of the China Unicom customer team at Nokia Shanghai Bell said: "Smart manufacturing is a key priority for the transformation of the manufacturing industry in China and we are pleased to work with China Unicom on this important project. Being a software-only solution, the Nokia vMEC can be integrated easily into existing enterprise IT infrastructure to enhance business-critical processes and deliver new operational efficiency."

* BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. is a joint venture between the BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.

