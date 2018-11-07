Joint effort to focus on Ingram Micro resellers committed to delivering next-generation data loss protection and streamlining the laptop supply chain

Code42, the leader in data loss protection, visibility and recovery solutions, announced it signed a U.S. and U.K. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. The new agreement is focused on expanding relationships with security and IT channel partners that are committed to providing world-class data security solutions as well as those involved in the laptop supply chain. Ingram Micro is one of the world's leading IT distributors.

As part of its security offering, Ingram Micro is marketing and selling the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection (Code42 Next-Gen DLP) solution through its resellers in the U.S. and U.K. The solution is based on a combination of Code42 products, including Code42 Forensic File Search, File Exfiltration Detection, Legal Hold and Backup Restore.

Ingram Micro also plans to leverage Code42's solution to help transform the laptop supply chain. Using Code42, Ingram Micro can enable hardware partners to provide a frictionless approach to large-scale tech refreshes, including Windows 10 upgrades. In the process, customers can preserve data integrity and availability. Today, the Code42 app runs silently on more than two million endpoints and supports more than 50,000 organizations globally.

"We look forward to selling Code42's solution as part of our security portfolio," said Eric Kohl, executive director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro U.S. "Our relationship with Code42 opens up new opportunities for our channel partner community at a time when cybersecurity threats are on the rise, and already overloaded security and IT teams are looking for ways to shrink incident response times."

"Code42 is focused on providing companies with next-generation data loss protection and recovery capabilities," said Jason Greenwood, Code42's vice president of security solutions. "The faster organizations can move to improve their data security posture, the faster they can reduce business risk and productivity loss. Code42 is partnering with Ingram Micro and its network of 200,000 solution providers to help make that happen."

