Stillfront Group AB: Invitation to Stillfront Group Q3 presentation

Invitation to Stillfront Group Q3 presentation

Stillfront Group interim report for the third quarter 2018 will be published at 07.00 CET on 22 November 2018.

A presentation of the report will be held the same day at 10.00 CET via telephone conference or audiocast where Jörgen Larsson, CEO and CFO Sten Wranne are to comment on the report.

The presentation can be viewed live at https://tv.streamfabriken.com/stillfront-q3-2018

To participate via phone please call:

SE: +46 8 566 426 63

UK: +44 20 300 898 01

US: +1 8 557 532 235

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sofia Wretman, IR

Phone: +46 708 11 64 30

sofia@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through ten near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany, Goodgame Studios in Germany and Imperia Online, Bulgaria. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.





SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios. Imperia Online, is a MMO strategy game published on both browser and mobile platforms by Imperia Online.

