The BTS Sales Index increased by 1.0 point (+0.9 percent) in October to 109.5. The 1,000 companies surveyed for the BTS Sales Index reported an increase in aggregate revenue of $31 billion, up from $3.73 trillion in September to $3.404 trillion in October.

The Sales Index's increase can be attributed to several factors:

The unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, its lowest since 1969, and wage pressures have begun to build

Employers added 250,000 jobs this month, 60,000 more than expected

According to the Labor Department, wages and salaries rose by 3.1 percent, the highest level in a decade

October was a brutal month for the stock market with the Nasdaq tumbling 9 percent its biggest drop since November of 2008

With the strong hiring and wage increases this month, keep an eye out as The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again before the end of the year

What is the BTS Sales Index?

The BTS Sales Index is a simple and predictive monthly metric that gives enterprise leaders the right vantage point by which to view their critical business decisions.

It represents the aggregate total revenue of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. in one easy-to-understand number. Every month, the total revenue reported by these companies is run through BTS' custom-built indexing tool. The index uses Q2 2013 numbers as a baseline based on the quarter's stable economic recovery indicators.

The BTS Sales Index is published in the first week of every month, reflecting the previous month's data, along with context such as industry-specific trends and job rates that impact revenue. BTS has been tracking the index since October 2017.

